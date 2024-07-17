BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to report of a person with a gun on Stanton Street late Tuesday night, a situation that ended with two arrests and an officer struck by a car.

Markeith Walton, 21, of Marlborough, and Robert Scott, 26, of Mattapan, were arrested on firearm and trespassing charges.

“Upon arrival, officers observed four males congregating around two parked motor vehicles. As officers exited their cruisers, the individuals began to flee the area,” the Boston Police Department said in a statement. “Two suspects jumped over a fence towards Norfolk Street while another suspect entered one of the vehicles and attempted to flee.”

According to authorities, the car sped up towards officers at a high rate, “striking one officer forcing him onto the hood and rolling off hte side.”

That officer was transported by Boston EMS to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Officers located one of the suspects inside the parking lot and immediately placed him into handcuffs,” police said. “Officers began to pursue the two suspects who jumped the fence and were able to locate one suspect in the area of 234 Norfolk Street. Officers were able to place the suspect into handcuffs, and recovered a firearm from the suspect’s right shorts pocket.”

Officers then examined the second vehicle, which remained unoccupied in the parking lot where the group originally gathered. Officers said the front passenger door as left open, and they “observed a firearm in plain view siting on top of the passenger seat”.

Canvassing the flight path of the suspects, officers recovered “a large capacity magazine, loaded with eleven rounds of ammunition” and a third firearm.

The three firearms were determined to be “a Polymer 80 with one round in the chamber, a Smith and Wesson M&P with one round in the chamber and six rounds in the magazine, and a Glock 43 with six rounds in the magazine”.

Walton was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, and trespassing. He also had a warrant for his arrest for multiple firearm offenses.

Scott was charged with trespassing.

Both are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)