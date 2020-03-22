2 arrested, 4 children removed after meth lab found in Foxborough home

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are facing charges after police say they were running a meth lab out of a home in Foxboro, officials said.

Officers executing a search warrant on Sunday morning found the suspected methamphetamine lab and four young children at a single-family home, fire officials said.

The children were removed from the home and taken to the hospital for evaluation and the Department of Children and Families was notified of potential exposure.

Both are being summonsed to court to face charges, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)