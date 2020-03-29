2 arrested after 19-year-old is shot in Dorchester, 2 others for assaulting an officer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people were arrested after a 19-year-old was shot in the leg in Dorchester on Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to shots fired just before 2 p.m. on Shandon Road found a vehicle with bullet holes parked at the scene with no one inside of it, police said.

After reviewing video from the area, officers saw a man had been standing near the car when two suspects on a scooter drove by and started shooting in his direction, according to police.

Minutes later officers responded to a person shot on Westville Street where they located the victim, a 19-year-old man from Dorchester, who was taken to the hospital for a gun wound, police said.

The victim told police that the suspects fled on Greenwood Street in the wrong direction towards Harvard Street.

Officers arrested the operator of the scooter, Rolondo Carrero, 18, of Hyde Park and a 17-year-old male from Dorchester, after he crashed the scooter at the intersection of Harvard Street and Standish Road, police said.

At the victim’s home, neighbors became confrontational when EMT arrived on scene and two women, identified as Rain Warren, 18, of Dorchester and Cody Claiborne, 38, of Dorchester, struck an officer in the face, according to police. Both were arrested for assault and battery, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The women will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court, and the man and juvenile are being charged with armed assault with intent to murder.

