2 arrested after 4 separate shootings, 1 fatal in area of Franklin Field in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating four separate shootings overnight in Dorchester that left at least one man dead, officials said, and have charged two people in one of the shootings.

Boston police say all four shootings occurred in the area of Franklin Field.

Officers responding to a radio call for a person shot in the area of 91 Westview St. around 3:30 a.m. found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police brought in K-9s to search for evidence and were able to find shell casings on the sidewalk.

A few hours earlier, just after 11 p.m., another man was shot on nearby Stratton Street.

Police say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

The third shooting occurred around 4 a.m. on Blue Hill Avenue, where one victim was shot and suffered non-threatening injuries.

The fourth shooting occurred around 8:45 a.m. on Talbot Avenue, where a man was shot in the leg, but his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Two men were arrested after that last shooting, where they allegedly pulled guns and fired on each other in plain view of officers assigned to patrol the J’ouvert Parade.

Antubi Bryan, 27, of Brockton, and Michael Warner, 34, of Hyde Park, will each faces charges of carrying a loaded firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. They will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)