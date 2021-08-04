QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested Tuesday after an 82-year-old Quincy resident was scammed out of nearly $30,000 in what police called a “grandparent scam.”

A person claiming to be from a police department in Connecticut told the victim that his grandchild had gotten into a crash while driving the wrong way down a one-way street and that he needed to send $9,500 in cash to an address in the state, according to Quincy police.

After receiving the money, the scammers allegedly called the victim back with more lies and convince him that he needed to post another $40,000 because his grandson was being sued.

The victim was informed that a courier would come by his house.

After retrieving $20,000 cash on July 20, the scammer said that he would be back the following day to pick up the remaining money, police said.

Following the interaction, the victim learned that his grandson was fine and realized that he had been scammed, so he contacted Quincy police who filed a report.

The scammers never showed up on July 21 but allegedly contacted the victim numerous times trying to convince him to send more cash.

On Aug. 3, detectives learned that a courier was scheduled to arrive at the victim’s home at 3 p.m. to pick up more money.

Detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Special Investigations Unit set up surveillance in the area and around 6:45 p.m., the operator of a Volvo station wagon parked at a convenience store parking lot before walking toward the victim’s house, police said.

Detectives approached the operator along with two occupants in the vehicle.

Steven Patzan-Porix, 30, of Jamaica Plain, was arrested and charged with larceny by false pretense (over $250), attempt to commit a crime, disturbing the peace, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and conspiracy.

Nicholas Huntsman, 23, of Saugus, was arrested and charged with conspiracy, attempt to commit a crime, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Huntsman had allegedly positioned himself in the driver’s seat when Patazan-Porix left the vehicle. Detectives believe that Huntsman was going to be the getaway driver after Patzan-Porix took the victim’s cash, police said.

The female passenger was identified and released.

The vehicle was towed away.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Police described the “grandparent scam” as a scam that starts with a call from someone pretending to be their grandchild in search of money because they got in trouble and need bail.

Sometimes another scammer will go on the line and pretend to be a lawyer needing money to represent the grandchild in court.

The scammer will then tell the victim that they will come to their door to pick up cash.

They may then ask for more money to be sent via wire transfer or through the mail.

Police say to avoid these scams and protect personal information:

Take a breath and resist the pressure to pay. Get off the phone and call or text the person who (supposedly) called. If you can’t reach them, check with a family member to get the real story even though the scammer said not to.

Don’t give your address, personal information, or cash to anyone who contacts you. Also, anyone who asks you to pay by gift card or money transfer is always a scammer.

Check your social media privacy settings and limit what you share publicly. Even if your settings are on private, be careful about what personal identifiers you put out on social media.

Residents who have lost money to this kind of scam can call Quincy police at 617-479-1212 to file a report.

