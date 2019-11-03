2 arrested after allegedly hiding gun from police after fight in Chinatown restaurant

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man and a Randolph woman are facing gun charges after trying to hide a firearm from officers after a fight at a Chinatown restaurant Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a fight involving a gun at the New Moon Villa restaurant on Edinboro Street at 3 a.m. frisked a male suspect but did not find a firearm, police said. While police were talking with the suspect, they allegedly saw a woman at the table holding an object wrapped in a jacket on her lap, underneath the table.

The woman refused to stand up and show her hands when officers asked her to, and when officers reached for her she pushed away from the table and fell to the ground along with a loaded Smith & Wesson revolver, police said. Officers later learned the man had given the gun to the woman and security footage allegedly showed the man with the revolver when he was yelling at another man earlier.

Melicius Dacius, 37, was charged with accessory after the fact for assault with a dangerous weapon and Caesar Calderon, 40, was charged with unlawful possession of a gun, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded gun and assault with a dangerous weapon. Both will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

