2 arrested after altercation leads to shot being fired in Boxborough

BOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — Two people were arrested after an altercation led to a gunshot being fired in Boxborough on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Davidson Road about 11 p.m. determined that an altercation between two people had led to a shot being fired and that no one had been injured, according to Boxborough Police Chief Warren B. Ryder.

As a result of the incident, Kyle Jon Bailey, 31, of Boxborough and Hannah M. Langley, 29, of Fitchburg, were arrested.

Bailey is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

Langley was arrested on a charge of possessing a class B substance and on an existing arrest warrant out of Fitchburg on charges of receiving stolen property, possessing a burglarious instrument, larceny of a motor vehicle, and breaking and entering into a vehicle during the daytime to commit a felony.

Both were expected to be arraigned in Ayer District Court on Thursday.

