CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are facing criminal charges after state police say a 29-year-old man led officers on a car chase that ended in a manhunt near a Canton golf course after a gun was displayed during a confrontation with Boston police.

A state trooper noticed a silver Ford Edge on Route 93 in Braintree around 10:30 a.m. that was being sought after one of the occupants allegedly displayed a handgun during an earlier encounter with Boston police, according to a state police spokesman.

One of the male occupants of the vehicle, whose name has not been released, had already been arrested by Boston police after getting out of the vehicle prior to it being spotted by state police.

The second man, later identified as Jamuell L. Clayton, 29, continued northbound and exited at Exit 5A onto Route 28 in Randolph, then continued to Route 138 in Canton, at one point allegedly pointing a handgun at the trooper.

After abandoning his vehicle, state police say he was arrested by Canton police officers who spotted him walking in the area. He has been transferred to the Boston Police Department, who will seek charges against both men.

The search for evidence is ongoing.

