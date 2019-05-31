2 arrested after Boston drug bust uncovers more than 2 kilos of fentanyl

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston men are facing drug trafficking charges after police say they found more than 2 kilos of fentanyl and more than $12,000 in cash while executing search warrants Thursday, officials said.

Officers executing search warrants at homes in Dorchester and Hyde Park recovered 267 plastic bags containing approximately 2,500 grams of fentanyl and $12,560 in cash, according to Boston police.

Yefri Guerrero-Ramirez, 31, of Dorchester, and Henry Tejeda-Cordero, 47, of Hyde Park, were arrested without incident on charges of trafficking Class A drugs and distributing Class A drugs.

Guerrero-Ramirez will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

Tejeda-Cordero will be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)