2 arrested after Boston police raiding apartment seize drugs, guns

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested Friday on various narcotics and firearm charges after state police raided four apartments in Holyoke and seized an array of guns, drugs, and ammunition, authorities said.

Officers executing a search warrant at an apartment on Monadnock Street found a loaded silver Ruger SP101 .38 revolver, a safe containing scales, bagging materials, razors, boxes of baggies, and a large amount of cash, according to police. As a result of the seizure, Tony Burt, 52, of Dorchester, was placed under arrest.

Then, as officers were conducting the search, 41-year-old Brett Parham, Dorchester, was arrested when he entered the front door and attempted to flee when he saw police.

Parham was found to be in possession of a Benelli Armi 9mm, various loose pills, plastic baggies containing pills, and a large amount of money, police say.

Both Burt and Parham will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)