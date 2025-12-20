BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been placed under arrest after a police chase that started in Brockton ended with a crash in Stoughton, according to police.

Officers chasing a vehicle in Brockton say the chase ended in a crash near the intersection of Pleasant and Prospect streets and two people running away from the scene.

Both were later apprehended. Their names have not been released.

