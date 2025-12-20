BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been placed under arrest after a police chase that started in Brockton ended with a crash in Stoughton, according to police.

Officers chasing a vehicle in Brockton say the chase ended in a crash near the intersection of Pleasant and Prospect streets and two people running away from the scene.

Both were later apprehended. Their names have not been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)