2 arrested after car crashes into storefront during police chase in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people involved in a wild late-night car chase in Lynn that came to a crashing end — leaving one person seriously injured and a popular market damaged — are slated to face a judge on Thursday.

Officers who pulled over a driver on Joyce Street around 7 p.m. called for backup after she fled the scene by backing into the police cruiser and speeding away, according to Lynn police.

Police pursued the vehicle for a short distance before it hit another car at the intersection of Essex and Chatham streets and careened into the front of Merengue Market.

The driver and the passenger, whose names were not released, were arrested.

A firearm and ammunition were also recovered, police said.

The 37-year-old driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Both the driver and her passenger are expected to be arraigned in Lynn District Court.

