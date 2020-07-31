2 arrested after cocaine, loaded gun in child’s toy found during Manchester, NH investigation

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two men were placed under arrest on Friday after police say they found cocaine and a loaded gun hidden in a child’s toy at an apartment in Manchester, New Hampshire.

SWAT members executing a search warrant at 6 a.m. arrested Errol Flynn, 46, and Duron Antwaine Flynn, 27, after a months-long investigation for drugs being sold from an apartment on Cedar Street, Manchester police said.

Antwaine Flynn was found inside of a bedroom with his 3-year-old son where police say they located a handgun inside a child’s toy barn, which turned out to be stolen.

Flynn, who had three active warrants for the sale of crack cocaine, was also arrested at the scene, according to police.

SWAT members found three other children, ages 2, 8, and 13, inside the apartment at time and seized approximately 55 grams of crack cocaine and more than $9,400 during the arrest, police said.

Antwaine Flynn is being charged with possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute, being a convicted felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, receiving stolen property and endangering the welfare of a child, police said. He was released on PR bail.

Flynn is being charged with possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute in addition to his active warrants, police said, and is currently on probation for the sale of a controlled drug.

