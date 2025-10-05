BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people are facing criminal charges after a crowd of more than 100 people attacked cruisers during a large-scale vehicle takeover event in the South End early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a vehicle takeover at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Tremont Street around 2 a.m. found a crowd of more than 100 individuals who immediately began attacking police cruisers by throwing fireworks, cones, poles, and other objects, according to police.

One marked Boston police cruiser sustained extensive damage after being repeatedly struck with fireworks, causing smoke and fire inside the vehicle. At one point, members of the crowd jumped onto the hood of the cruiser.

The Boston Fire Department responded to extinguish flames after fireworks ignited the cruiser.

Julian Bowers, 18, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, was arrested on charges of malicious destruction of property valued above $1,200, disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

William Cantwell, 19, of Warwick, Rhode Island, was arrested on charges of malicious destruction of property valued above $1,200, disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and illegally possessing a Class D substance (marijuana).

Both are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-4683.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

