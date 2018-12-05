2 arrested after Fall River traffic stop leads to seizure of 240 bags of fentanyl

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are facing drug charges after a recent traffic stop in Fall River led to the seizure of a significant amount of fentanyl, officials said.

Detectives investigating a drug transaction on Monday night stopped 58-year-old Joan Rezendes and 23-year-old Paul Chasse as they traveled along Route 195, according to the Fall River Police Department.

When questioned, police said Chasse admitted to obtaining five bricks of fentanyl and that he possessed a little over three bricks in his underwear.

Rezendes allegedly stated that she snorted a few bags she received from Chasse in exchange for driving him and that she had no more on her or in her car.

During a subsequent search, 60 bags of fentanyl were found in Rezendes’ purse and 180 bags were located on Chasse, according to police.

The two were arrested on charges including possession to distribute a class A substance and conspiracy to violate drug law.

