2 arrested after gun, cocaine allegedly found in car air filter, Boston police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people are facing gun charges after Boston officers allegedly found a handgun and cocaine hidden in a car air filter Thursday, police said.

Officers on patrol on Westview Street at 4 p.m. allegedly saw multiple people heading toward a blue car before quickly leaving the area, and discovered that the car’s registration had been revoked, police said. While officers watched that car, a gray car allegedly pulled up and the driver got out and had a hand-to-hand exchange with the blue car’s driver before putting something under the blue car’s hood, according to police.

Both cars allegedly drove around the block before returning to where they had originally parked, and when officers approached the cars they allegedly saw a clear plastic bag containing marijuana on the gray car’s center console, police said. After a K9 search, officers allegedly opened the hood of the gray car and saw the air filter system was loose. Inside, officers allegedly found a loaded Valor Corp. .25 caliber handgun with four clear plastic bags containing a substance believed to be crack cocaine, police said.

Alexander Aguasvivas Pena, 25, of Dorchester, and a 17-year-old juvenile from Dorchester were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession with intent to distribute class B drugs. Pena was also charged with driving without a license. Both will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

