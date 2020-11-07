2 arrested after loaded firearm, drugs recovered during traffic stop in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were arrested during a traffic stop in Boston on Friday after police say a loaded gun and drugs were recovered from their vehicle.

Officers patrolling the area of Harold and Seaver streets just after 11:30 p.m. spotted a motor vehicle with excessive tint and initiated a traffic stop at Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road, officials said.

Officers approached the vehicle, identified the suspects, and asked them to stop out of the car, according to police.

An officer spotted a side panel next to the floor of the passenger’s seat and found multiple plastic bags and an undisclosed amount of money inside of it, officials said.

A 9 mm loaded with 18 rounds of live ammunition that was fitted with a laser sight was later found within the gear shift, according to police.

More money,vtwo plastic bags containing a substance believed to be crack cocaine, and an additional plastic bag containing a substance believed to be fentanyl were also recovered, police said.

Two suspects, Rafael Rivera, 21, of Jamaica Plain, and passenger Rahmses Castillo, 24, of Dorchester, will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on several charges including, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, trafficking a class A drugs, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Drugs, police said.

