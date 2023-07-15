WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were arrested after a fight that involved a machete injured three people Friday night in Waltham, officials said.

Waltham police found one of the victims with a deep head laceration from the machete at the area of 34 Hammond Street around 6:30 p.m. They then found two more men with machete wounds.

All three men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

