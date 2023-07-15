WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were arrested after a fight that involved a machete injured three people Friday night in Waltham, officials said.

Waltham police found one of the victims with a deep head laceration from the machete at the area of 34 Hammond Street around 6:30 p.m. They then found two more men with machete wounds.

All three men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox