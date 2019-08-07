2 arrested after Mattapan traffic stop uncovers loaded gun in car with child passengers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people, including a 16-year-old boy, were arrested in Mattapan on Tuesday after a traffic stop uncovered an illegal loaded gun in a vehicle with two young children inside, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 20 Glenarm Road about 8:34 p.m. noticed a vehicle that failed to use a signal while turning onto Woodrow Avenue, according to Boston police.

After removing the driver, William Walker, 28, of Dorchester, for driving without a license, officers arrested Walker and a 16-year-old passenger from Charlestown after finding a loaded Taurus Millenium 9mm handgun in the car. Two passengers, ages 5 and 6, were also removed from the vehicle.

Walker will be arraigned on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, subsequent offense and was ticketed for having a child not secured in a car seat. He also had three active warrants.

The juvenile was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a large-capacity firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Both are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

