2 arrested after NH police find backpack full of drugs during traffic stop

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two men are facing criminal charges after a traffic stop in Manchester, New Hampshire, early Monday morning ended with the seizure of a firearm and a backpack full of drugs.

Officers patrolling the Bridge Street area around 1 a.m. stopped a motorist who appeared to be acting suspicious, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The driver, 26-year-old Jesse Bauchman, of Manchester, was found to be in possession of a 9mm pistol, police said. Officers later learned that Bauchman was a convicted felon.

A search of his car is said to have yielded a backpack stuffed with crack, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana.

Bauchman is charged with possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute, being a convicted felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, felonious use of a firearm, and operating after suspension.

Maneston Odige, 35, of Manchester, is also charged with possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute.

Both men were slated to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)