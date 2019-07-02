REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested after officers responded to a report of shots fired in Revere overnight.

Officers responding to a loud fight in the area of Proctor Avenue spoke with witnesses who said they heard multiple gunshots ring out around midnight. The terrifying incident was caught on home security video.

Police officers and K-9 units could be seen searching around nearby houses for evidence.

The shooting appeared to have left a car parked in the area with shattered front and back windshields.

There were no reported injuries.

Police say one person was arrested on drug charges, another for possessing ammunition without a license.

No additional information was immediately available.

