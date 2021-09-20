FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were recently arrested after police in Massachusetts seized a large stash of fentanyl and heroin, as well as 100 marijuana plants, officials said.

The Framingham Police Department announced the arrests on Monday, confirming that officers seized two kilograms of fentanyl and heroin, more than half a kilogram of cocaine, an indoor marijuana grow with 100 mature plants, and $10,000 in cash.

The names of the men who were taken into custody were not released.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Massachusetts State Police, Rhode Island State Police, the Drug Enforcement Agency, Fitchburg police, and the MetroWest Drug Task Force assisted Framingham police with the investigation.

