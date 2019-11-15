2 arrested after Raynham traffic stop allegedly uncovers loaded handgun

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing criminal charges after a traffic stop in Raynham on Thursday uncovered a loaded gun, officials said.

Officers patrolling the area of King Philip Street about 12:15 p.m. stopped a 2019 Kia Optima for following too closely and arrested the driver, Luis Morales, 20, of Boston, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (marijuana) and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, according to Raynham Police Chief James Donovan.

His passenger, Aaron Henderson, 21, of Taunton, was arrested on charges of carrying a firearm without a license and illegal possession of ammunition after a loaded Sar Arms pistol was allegedly found in possession.

Both men were scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Taunton District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)