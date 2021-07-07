MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested following an hourslong standoff after a reported assault at a Manchester, New Hampshire apartment building on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of an assault involving a weapon at 426 Union St. around 7:20 p.m. learned that a man was injured after being struck in the head with a firearm, according to Manchester police.

The victim believed that the suspect, identified as Ryan Call, 34, of Manchester, was still inside, police said.

Officers set up a perimeter around the apartment building and members of the Manchester SWAT team were deployed.

Soon after, a woman identified as Tamra Reed, 34, of Manchester, was seen leaving the building, police said.

She was allegedly uncooperative when speaking with officers and went back inside the apartment building despite officer’s orders not to go back inside.

SWAT personnel utilized a Bearcat and made multiple commands for all occupants of the residence to come out.

Negotiations were also made via cellphone.

After about four hours, Reed and Call exited the building without further incident, police said.

Both suspects are expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Hillsborough Superior Court — North.

Call is facing charges of first-degree assault, felon in possession of a deadly weapon, armed career criminal, falsifying evidence by hiding a handgun, handgun — changing marks by being in possession of a handgun with a defaced serial number, and resisting arrest, according to police.

Reed is facing disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges.

