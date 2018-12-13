BOSTON (WHDH) - A search of a Dorchester home on Wednesday led to the discovery of a handgun, drugs and nearly $11,000 in cash, Boston police said.

Members of the Drug Control Unit looking through a house in the area of 27 Gayland St. found a loaded .25 caliber Raven handgun, two large rocks of crack cocaine with an approximate weight of 12 grams, three bags of crack cocaine, one bag of heroin and $10,729 in United States currency, according to authorities.

As a result of their investigation, 28-year-old Luis Otero, of Dorchester, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession with intent to distribute Class A and B drugs.

Alex Archambault, 34, of Leominster, was also taken into custody and charged with possession of Class B drugs.

Both suspects have an arraignment scheduled in Dorchester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)