2 arrested after shots fired at Prudential Center

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston men are facing charges in connection with shots fired at the Prudential Center early Sunday morning.

Police responding to 888 Boylston St. about 2:30 a.m. say 28-year-old Mario Escobar, of Roxbury, and 25-year-old Carlos Perez-Mejia, of Jamaica Plain, fired shots at the building and hit and shattered a window near the seventh floor.

Both men are charged with malicious destruction of property, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm on public way, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

No additional information was immediately available.

