2 arrested after shots fired in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men are facing charges after Boston police officers found a firearm following a report of shots fired in Roxbury.

At about 6:04 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the area of 623 Station St. for a report of shots fired, according to Boston Police. Witnesses told the officers that two suspects exited a dark sedan and began shooting at two unknown male victims who were walking on Halleck Street before fleeing the area.

After searching the area, officers found ballistic evidence on Station Street but were unable to locate the suspects or any victims, police said. The officers continued to search the area when they saw a black sedan, matching the witness’ vehicle description, exit a parking lot on Gurney Street, which is about two blocks from where the ballistic evidence was found.

The officers initiated a traffic stop near Smith and Parker Streets and removed both the operator, Dominick Whitlow Douglas, 28, of Dorchester, and passenger, Tevin Abercrombie, 25, of Boston, from the vehicle, where officers found a firearm under the passenger’s seat, police said. The two men were taken into custody.

Both will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm on a public way, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a firearm with an altered/defaced serial number.

