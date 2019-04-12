2 arrested after Westborough carjackings lead to police chase

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing several charges after they were caught stealing items from cars on a quiet street in Wesborough Thursday and then leading police on a wild chase.

Edward Gale, 19 of Worcester and 21-year-old Devon Smith were released Friday afternoon after going before a judge in connection to a string of robberies.

A corrections officer working an overnight shift was able to identify Gale and Smith from his home security cameras as they broke into his family’s vehicles around 3a.m.

When police responded, the two men tried to escape, Smith nearly hitting a cruiser head-on.

After a short chase, Westborough police say the two men bailed out after they struck a tree outside the Tufts School of Veterinary Medicine.

Gale and Smith spent the night in the woods before they were discovered by K-9 units and taken into police custody.

Gale insisted he had just gone out to smoke some weed when officers found him. According to a police report, when asked why he was wet, he said that he had been hiding.

“It was a little creepy that someone was in our cars without us knowing,” Melissa Curtis who lives nearby said. “But I sitll feel pretty safe here.”

Police say a third suspect is still at large.

