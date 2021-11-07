BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested two people after anti-vaccine mandate protesters and counterprotesters clashed at Boston Common Sunday.

The organizers of the Straight Pride Parade organized the rally to protest vaccine mandates and said counterprotesters attacked them when they were setting up. A person driving the group’s audio equipment sped through the park at one point before coming to a stop at a line of police officers.

“We come out here to use our voices to try to protest, to change what’s going on in the State House, and in Washington DC, we can’t even do that,” said Super Happy Fun America organizer Samson Racciopi.

The groups began hitting each other a few hours later until police in riot gear broke up the fight and arrested two people. Elizabeth Birdsall, who came out to counterprotest the demonstration, said she was upset by the confrontation but still pushing back against the group.

“It’s regrettable, it’s too bad, I don’t support violence but I also don’t support hateful speech,” Birdsall said.

