DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested during a public forum about Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees in Dartmouth on Wednesday night.

The heated meeting focused on the roughly 200 detainees held at the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office Immigration Detention Center was interrupted when deputies placed Arely Diaz and Max Grear into custody, charging them with disorderly conduct, trespassing, and resisting arrest, according to Sheriff Thomas Hodgson.

Diaz and Grear were among the many urging the county to end their agreement to house ICE detainees; however, Hodgson expressed that he feels this is an important obligation.

“When we see the overdose deaths and abuse of opioids in our county, and 90 percent of it is coming across the border, we have an obligation, and I have an obligation, to work with every agency I can to make sure the citizens and their families are protected,” he said.

Bristol County houses the detainees under a United States Customs and Immigration Enforcement initiative.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)