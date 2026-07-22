QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Just after midnight on Wednesday morning, Easton police responded to a reported alarm activation at a home.

The resident was at home with her three children at the time and told police she believed she could hear someone inside her home.

“Upon arrival, the resident informed officers that she could hear the suspects at the rear of the home,” police said in a statement. “Two Easton police officers engaged in a foot pursuit and apprehended the first suspect.”

The second suspect was located shortly after, “along with a loaded Glock firearm containing a 30-round, high-capacity magazine.”

The suspects were identified as Ernst Lacrete, 25, of Quincy, and Lavar Benson, 25, of Dorchester.

Lacrete and Benson were arrested and charged with home invasion, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a large-capacity firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

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