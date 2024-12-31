BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were placed under arrest in connection with an armed robbery of a store in Charlestown on Monday.

Michael Dacey, 41, of Wakefield, and Corey Roy, 40, of Charlestown, were arrested and charged with armed and masked robbery. Dacey was also charged with furnishing a false name.

Authorities responded to a store on Bunker Hill Ave after 6 p.m. Monday following report of an armed robbery.

“Upon arrival, officers were advised that the store was robbed at gunpoint of an undisclosed amount of United States Currency,” Boston police said in a statement. “The suspects fled the area on Monument Street towards O’Reilly Way. Detectives responded to the scene and were able to obtain security camera footage. Detectives broadcasted a description of the suspects and disseminated a photo to officers working in the area.”

Responders were informed by detectives that the two suspects were seen running towards 85 Medford Street. While canvassing the area officers located one of the suspects exiting an apartment and placed him into handcuffs.

“Officers knocked and announced their presence on the apartment door, and the second suspect answered,” authorities said. “Officers were quickly able to handcuff the suspect, and the apartment was secured pending a search warrant.”

Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Charlestown District Court.

