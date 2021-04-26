MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested following a crash that knocked out power to several residences in Manchester, New Hampshire early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 520 S Willow St. around 12:30 a.m. discovered that two vehicles appeared to have collided, causing one of the cars to strike a telephone pole and continue into the yard of a private residence, causing property damage, according to Manchester police.

This resulted in power going out at several residences, which Eversource worked to restore.

Alinoor Ibrahim, 20, and Kenwood Jeannis, 18, both of Manchester, were arrested for reckless conduct, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711, or provide an anonymous tip by calling the Manchester Police Crime Line at 603-624-4040.

