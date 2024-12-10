BOSTON (WHDH) - Two individuals were arrested and charged following a fatal shooting in Dorchester Monday night.

Darius Powell, 25, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, and Daiquan Miller, 25, of Dorchester, were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 114 Devon St. around 10:30 p.m. found an adult male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. The individual was pronounced dead on scene.

Officers responding to the incident “observed two individuals leaving an alley in the rear of 270 Columbia Road”, Boston police said in a statement.

“These Officers exited their marked cruiser to speak with the individuals who immediately sprinted from the area,” police said. “A foot pursuit ensued, and officers were able to stop both individuals. A canvass of the area including the flight path of the suspects was conducted and the officers recovered two firearms.”

Those two individuals were identified as Powell and Miller.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

