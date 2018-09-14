2 arrested following pair of pursuits in Attleboro

Two men were arrested following a pair of pursuits that began in Attleboro and ended near the Rhode Island border, according to Massachusetts State Police.

At about 3:42 p.m., police observed a white Toyota Avalon in Foxboro possibly connected to two prior armed bank robberies in southeastern Massachusetts and information indicated the two suspects in the car were possibly armed, police say.

When police tried stopping the car, the driver fled at a high speed and a pursuit ensued.

Police say the suspect vehicle continued at a high rate of speed onto Route 495 southbound and then onto Route 95 southbound before the suspects exited the highway at Exit 5 (Route 152) and then crashed when they tried to change direction and get back onto 95 south.

The two suspects exited the vehicle and fled into the woods, according to police.

One suspect, the passenger, Dong Lee, 48, of Providence, was caught and charged with receiving stolen property, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and a warrant.

Police say at about 3:56 p.m., the second suspect stole a Honda Civic from a Gulf Station in North Attleboro, and a short time later, officers saw the stolen Civic traveling on Route 1 southbound at Route 295 in North Attleboro.

The suspect fled, evading capture, and drove against traffic, going south on the northbound side, toward the Rhode Island border, according to police.

Police say the fleeing suspect eventually crashed at the state line, where troopers converged on him, and in order to apprehend him, one of the responding troopers was required to deploy his electronic control weapon.

Charles Wheeler, 47, of Weymouth was taken into custody and booked on charges of receiving stolen property, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and a warrant.