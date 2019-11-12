2 arrested following SWAT situation near elementary school in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested following a SWAT situation near an elementary school in Medford.

SWAT members and Medford police officers executed a search warrant at a residence in close proximity to Brooks Elementary School around 5 a.m., Medford police said.

The search resulted in the arrests of two people.

The nature of the search has not been released.

No additional information has been made available.

