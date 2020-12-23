WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested following a double shooting in Worcester early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Buffum and Coes streets around 2:30 a.m. heard gunshots coming from inside a house and then saw people running out of it, according to Worcester police.

Two gunshot victims were found and officers rendered air until Worcester EMS arrived, police said.

The victims were transported to a local hospital, where their current conditions have not been released.

John Guzman and Jacob Rosa, both of Worcester, were placed under arrest, police said.

Guzman faces two counts of assault and battery by gun, two counts of armed assault to murder, use of a firearm in a felony, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and possession of a loaded firearm without a license.

Rosa faces charges of improperly storing a firearm, possession of a firearm without an FID card, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

Officers reportedly recovered two firearms from the scene that were collected as evidence.

An investigation remains ongoing.

