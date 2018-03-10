MILFORD, Mass. (WHDH) – Milford Police arrested two people accused of abusing their 11-month-old son.

Police say Jeremy Coleman, 25, and Helena Mckinstry, 22, were arrested Friday.

The child and his twin sister were examined by doctors at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester. They were taken into the Department of Children and Families’ custody based on injures identified by the medical staff, according to Milford Police.

Coleman and Mckinstry will be arraigned Monday on the following charges: Assault and battery on a child with substantial injury and reckless conduct creating risk to child.

