2 arrested for allegedly trying to strike officer with car in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — Two women were arrested Wednesday evening after police said they tried to strike an officer with their car near the Cambridgeside Galleria mall.

Police said they were pursuing the two women after a shoplifting incident at the mall. The women allegedly tried to flee, driving in the direction of the officer and nearly striking him. Poli said they then drove off, leading officers on a pursuit. The driver and passenger then got out of the car and tried to flee on foot. Police then arrested the two 23-year-old women.

7News has a crew on the scene and will have more on this breaking story as it develops.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)