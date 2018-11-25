2 arrested for possession of a firearm, driving under influence in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested after police found a firearm during a traffic stop in Dorchester on Sunday.

Officers stopping a speeding vehicle in the area of Blue Hill Avenue about 2:10 a.m. say 24-year-old Ana McGlashin-Lopez, of Dorchester, was sitting in the passenger seat, reaching toward the floor when officers removed her from the vehicle. Officers then found a .40 caliber handgun underneath the passenger seat.

Officers also removed the driver, 37-year-old Jason Ayala, of Lexington, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

During an investigation, officers found an open alcohol container in the center console.

Both suspects were arrested without incident.

McGlashin-Lopez is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm.

Along with those same charges, Ayala will be charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and violations of the move over law and open container law.

Both are expected to appear in Dorchester District Court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)