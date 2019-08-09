MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Suspected drug activity in a baseball field dugout in Manchester, New Hampshire led to two arrests on Thursday.

Detectives from the Street Crime Unit saw two people acting suspiciously in the dugout at Sheehan-Basquil Park, located near the intersection of Auburn and Lincoln streets, around 4:30 p.m., according to police.

They witnessed a man pacing back and forth before smoking something that a woman sitting on a bench had handed him, police added.

The detectives approached the pair and allegedly found a pipe on the bench, along with a used syringe and a cellophane bag with heroin or fentanyl inside.

The two suspects, identified as 34 year old Holly Crawford and 48 year old Miguel Graciani, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled drug.

They are scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court – North on Aug. 22.

