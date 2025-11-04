CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts men were arrested in connection to an explosion at Harvard’s medical campus, according to FBI Boston.

Officials announced a press conference for 1 p.m. to release more information.

A Harvard University police officer who spotted two people running from the Goldenson Building on Longwood Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday shortly after a fire alarm began sounding said they tried to stop the suspects before returning to the building to see what set off the alarm, according to police.

Boston police were called to the scene to sweep the building for any additional explosives but didn’t find any and the building was deemed safe.

