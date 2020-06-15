2 arrested in connection to Fall River shootout

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were taken into police custody over the weekend in connection to a brazen shootout in Fall River earlier this month.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired in three locations around the city around 10:15 a.m. on June 1, learned that a red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that contained three occupants, and a black SUV were involved in a roving shootout with multiple shots being fired.

At all three locations, they found spent shell casings and damage to a home on McMahon Street.

A search of 19-year-old Miguel Ramos’s Fall river home uncovered a Taurus PT-738 .380 ACP firearm, with a 6 round magazine with 6 Remington .380 auto cartridge rounds, and a Glock 36 – .45 Cal. firearm with 6 round magazine with 4 Hornady .45 auto and 2 Remington .45 auto rounds, according to a release issued by police.

He is facing firearms charges.

The second suspect, Naszeir Pina also of Fall River, was arrested without incident in Brockton days later. He is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, destruction of property and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a home.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)