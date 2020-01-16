2 arrested in connection to string of Mass. burglaries

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries spanning towns in Middlesex, Norfolk and Suffolk counties.

Brookline police officers working in association with several other agencies took 52-year-old Michael Wallace and 44-year-old Mark Burhoe Sr. into custody on Monday after they were allegedly captured on surveillance camera leaving the scene of a number of commercial burglaries.

Police believe the two to be responsible for at least 11 other burglaries starting in April of 2019.

Officers obtained search warrants for both their homes and were able to recover clothes and tools that further linked the Wallace and Burhoe Sr. to the alleged crimes.

An investigation is still ongoing at this time.

The suspects may be linked to other burglaries in the future.

