2 arrested in string of Cape Cod jewelry store robberies

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a string of recent jewelry store robberies on Cape Cod.

Officers investigating robberies at Aaron Marks Jewelers on Oct. 24 and Nov. 1; and Gold World on Oct. 29 said a suspect smashed his way into the buildings, smashed jewelry cases, and stole multiple items before fleeing.

After launching an investigation, Wareham police were able to identify Erin Padri, 21, of Wareham, and Anthony Vieira, 24, of no fixed address, as their suspects on Nov. 1.

When Pardi was involved in a minor car accident in New Bedford Thursday, police arrested her on an unrelated warrant. After seizing her car and returning it to the Wareham Police Department, police say they recovered several pieces of stolen jewelry in the car.

Then, on Sunday, around 6 a.m. Vieria was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop and running into a bog.

Vieira is being held on $5,000 cash bail and is expected to be arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court on charges including three counts of breaking an entering during the nighttime to commit a felony, three counts of larceny from a building, and three counts of receiving stolen property valued above $1,200.

Pardi is expected to be arraigned on charges including receiving stolen property above $1,200.

In a statement, acting Wareham Police Chief John Walcek said, “The arrest of these two individuals is because of the hard work of our detectives and patrol officers. In addition, the cooperation among multiple police agencies resulted in solid leads and we are very grateful for their assistance.”

