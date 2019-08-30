2 arrested in connection to Yarmouth armed home invasion

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Yarmouth police say they’ve arrested two men suspected in an armed home invasion.

Officers responding to a violent home invasion on Constance Avenue in West Yarmouth around noontime on April 23 found that the two suspects had already fled the scene before their arrival.

At the conclusion of a four-month-long investigation, officers identified the suspects as George Sullivan, 27, and 38-year-old Wesley Rose, according to a release issued by the department.

Both were previously known to law enforcement, police said.

Sullivan was already in prison and Rose was tracked down arrested by Yarmouth Police Anti-Crime Unit Officers during a motor vehicle stop on Wednesday evening.

The two are facing charges of home invasion, malicious destruction of property, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, robbery while armed and masked, and conspiracy.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)