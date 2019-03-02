2 arrested in connection with alleged sex trafficking in Norwell

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested in connection with an alleged sex trafficking operation in Norwell on Saturday.

Norwell police, assisted by the Old Colony Police Anti-Crime Task Force and detectives from Marshfield and Hanover, retrieved a search warrant for Platinum Body Works Spa at 144 Washington St. on Feb. 20, according to Norwell police.

As part of an ongoing investigation, police arrested Xiangmei and Robert Eckhardt at their home in Malden on Saturday.

Both were charged with trafficking of a person for sexual servitude and deriving support from prostitution. Additionally, Robert was charged with misleading an officer.

Both were transported to Norwell’s police station for booking. Bail was set at $9,000 for each.

