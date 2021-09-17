CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police on Friday announced that two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in north Cambridge earlier this year.

Maurice Morris, 30, of Brockton and Che Meranda, 29, of Boston, were arrested on numerous warrants out of Cambridge District Court.

Morris was taken into custody without incident on September 9 by the Cambridge Police Department and the United States Marshals service. Meranda was taken into custody in Florida on September 11 on unrelated charges.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Middlesex Street and Pemberton Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. on August 25 talked to a witnesses who reported seeing two vehicles in the area and hearing gunfire. The vehicles fled the scene after the shooting, police said.

An abandoned white SUV with ballistic damage from apparent gunfire was located on Middlesex Street a short time later. A second vehicle involved in the shooting was identified using surveillance video.

An investigation alleges Morris had fired multiple shots at Meranda’s vehicle while they were in separate vehicles in the area of Rindge Avenue and Clifton Circle. Meranda then fired back at Morris’ vehicle in the area of Pemberton Avenue and Middlesex Street, before he and other occupants of his vehicle ran from the area.

Shell casings were found in the roadway at the intersection of Rindge Avenue and Clifton Circle and at the intersection of Rindge Avenue and Clifton Place, according to Cambridge police.

No one was injured during the shootings.

“The danger by this kind of gun violence must be swiftly addressed,” said Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. “These defendants fired multiple rounds at each other’s vehicles, one of which contained two small children. They did this at 6 p.m. when many people were on the sidewalks traveling on the streets.”

Morris faces charges of carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm without an FID card, posession of ammunition without an FID card, armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Meranda faces charges of carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, armed assault to murder, reckless endangerment of a child, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, attaching number plate violation, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Meranda remains in Florida and will be taken back to Massachusetts for arraignment at a later date.

