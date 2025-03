YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection to the fire that destroyed Anthony’s Cummaquid Inn in Yarmouth.

The historic structure burned down in November.

An 18-year-old woman and 22-year-old man are now charged with burning a building, destruction of property, and trespassing.

They are expected to be in court Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)