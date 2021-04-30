BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a Dorchester shooting.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 26 Fayston St. around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Boston police Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Brandy Soto-Lara, 23, of Dorchester, and Eliud Benitez, 20, of Roslindale, Thursday around 2:50 p.m., police said.

They are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, discharge firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)